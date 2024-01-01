Fulham announce new contract for Tanton after incredible season

Fulham have announced that Devan Tanton has signed a new two-year deal with the club after a fantastic season for the Under-21s side.

Devan featured in 16 PL2 games, played an integral role in Fulham’s Premier League Cup win and even picked up the Johnny Haynes Award after what was an unbelievable year for the youngster.

The 20-year-old made his first Fulham appearance last November as a substitute in the clubs 3-1 win over Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup then made his first international appearance for Columbia, playing 45 minutes in a 1-0 friendly win over Venezuela.

Speaking to Fulhamfc.com the full back was delighted with the new deal.

“I’m very pleased to extend my stay at Fulham and I’m looking to continue pushing on. This is reward for a positive individual season and I’m grateful for the Club’s confidence in me and how I’m developing.

“Signing this new deal comes with the overall objective of earning a place in the First Team - and I’m now looking to make a name for myself on the professional stage.”