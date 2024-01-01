Tribal Football
Most Read
Newcastle fail to get £20M compensation fee for Ashworth
West Ham agree terms for Bayern Munich defender in HUGE deal
Man Utd looking to trade Wan-Bissaka for Dutch star
Man Utd consider move for free agent Alonso

Routh joins Villa academy as defender commits to the club

Routh joins Villa academy as defender commits to the club
Routh joins Villa academy as defender commits to the club
Routh joins Villa academy as defender commits to the clubAction Plus
Teenager Leon Routh has joined the Aston Villa academy in a shock move from Luton Town.

Routh has made the move from Luton and will link up with the club's Under-18 squad ahead of the new season. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Academy Manager Mark Harrison is very happy to have brought Routh to Villa and cannot wait to get started on progressing the player. 

"We are delighted Leon has joined us, we believe he has lots of potential and look forward to seeing how he develops over the next few years." 

The defender has a bright future ahead of him and could shine in the Villa academy and break into the first team in years to come. 

Mentions
Goretzka LeonAston VillaLutonFootball TransfersPremier League
Related Articles
Stephen Warnock exclusive: Aston Villa can be world power; Maatsen, Barkley & Dobbin are great additions
Luton manager Edwards explains Barkley exit
DONE DEAL: Barkley excited making Aston Villa return