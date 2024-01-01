Routh joins Villa academy as defender commits to the club

Teenager Leon Routh has joined the Aston Villa academy in a shock move from Luton Town.

Routh has made the move from Luton and will link up with the club's Under-18 squad ahead of the new season.

Academy Manager Mark Harrison is very happy to have brought Routh to Villa and cannot wait to get started on progressing the player.

"We are delighted Leon has joined us, we believe he has lots of potential and look forward to seeing how he develops over the next few years."

The defender has a bright future ahead of him and could shine in the Villa academy and break into the first team in years to come.