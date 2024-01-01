Fulham announce pro contracts for talented academy trio

The club have revealed that pro deals for 3 top talents who have worked their way through the academy

The trio include Jayden Quashie, Bradley Slade and Sam Tabares who have all impressed the club in recent years.

Advertisement Advertisement

Quashie has progressed through the age groups since joining the club at an Under-10s level. He was fantastic for Ali Melloul’s Under-18s side last term, while he made his first Under-21s start in a Premier League Cup tie against Leicester City.

Quashie was grateful for his first deal:

“I’ve worked hard to get this opportunity. It’s a big accomplishment for me and my family.

“I want to thank my friends and family for always supporting me, guiding me and allowing me to develop on the pitch.”

Slade, left-sided defender is another player who has progressed through the age groups as he played 15 times in the Under-18s Premier League as well as earning U21s football too.

He was also delighted with the deal that could change his career:

“It’s a great feeling to sign my first pro contract,” said Bradley. “I’ve spent over half of my life here but I feel like this is just the start for me.

“I’m going to put my head down and keep working hard from here.”

Tabares is not a player who progressed through the club but is someone who had a successful trial period and signed his scholarship just last year. He spoke about his hard work in recent years.

“A lot of hard work has gone into this and I’m so pleased to have put pen to paper on this contract,” said Sam.

“The coaches have really pushed me during my time here and I’m now looking to establish myself in the Under-21s this season.”

Sean Cullen, Academy Director, added: “We are proud of all three lads as they move into the next part of their development journey. Jayden, Bradley and Sam consistently demonstrate our Academy values on and off the pitch which is always important to recognise.