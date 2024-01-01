Fulham's Araujo signs new three year deal

Fulham have announced that Harvey Araujo has signed a new deal with the Club until the summer of 2027 with the teenager delighted with the deal.

Araujo is just 19-year-olds and has been at Fulham since the age of 11 after staying loyal to the club and its youth development program.

The teenager is coming off the back of a stellar campaign with the Under-21s whilst also making 18 appearances for Hayden Mullins’ side last season in PL2.

Speaking to the club website Araujo was thrilled with his new deal:

“I’m very excited to sign this new deal. Hopefully there’s many more years to come and I can break into the First Team.

“I’ve been here for eight years now, so Fulham feels like home.

“I’m going to continue to take each day as it comes, work hard and be the best player I can be. My goal is to just keep developing as a player.”