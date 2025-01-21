Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Cunha's future at Wolves under question as he looks for a move away this winter
Action Plus
Wolves star Matheus Cunha's short-term future is under serious doubt this month.

The Brazilian has been an impressive attacking outlet for the relegation strugglers.

However, he earned the ire of manager Joao Pereira recently for an outburst.

Per The Mirror, the player’s agent is said to be shopping around his client for a move.

However, Wolves are not in the mood to sell Cunha for anything less than a mega fee.

They are set to look for a fee in excess of £80M to part with him at this stage of the season.

