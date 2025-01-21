Chelsea boss Maresca happy with returnee Chalobah for victory over Wolves

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca was happy with Trevoh Chalobah's performance in victory over Wolves last night.

The 3-1 win marked Chalobah's first since his recall from a loan with Crystal Palace.

Maresca said: "Absolutely (it is good to have him back). He was very good and I have said already that the reason he is back is because we are sure he is going to help us and tonight he showed exactly what he is capable of doing."

He continued: "Firstly, he is a strong defender. He is quick, he can defend in behind, he can defend forward, he is aggressive, but we already knew that, which is the reason we called him back."

Maresca was also asked about the absence of Renato Veiga, who is the subject of transfer interest from Juventus and Borussia Dortmund.

"It's because of a technical decision. We prefer, for instance, Ty (Tyrique George) or Jadon (Sancho) as a winger on the bench if we need to change both and then we changed both. The reason why was just for that."