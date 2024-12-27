Cunha on Wolves' win over Man Utd: Pereira came in with new energy, with the dreams

Cunha on Wolves' win over Man Utd: Pereira came in with new energy, with the new dreams

Wolves forward Matheus Cunha has praised new manager Vitor Pereira after a well deserved win over Manchester United on Thursday night.

Cunha himself opened the scoring by netting direct from a corner before teeing up his teammate Hee Chan Hwang for a late strike in a game in which Wolves dominated in front of the home crowd.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, “I feel like the fans need to have these kinds of days to enjoy and be happy. After the game was amazing to hear them all so happy.

“When someone new comes in, they bring a lot of things, and with Vitor it’s no different. He’s been 18 years with the dream to come and manage a team in the Premier League. We feel happy about this kind of things, because we can feel the energy, how they push us to be better. We can show everyone that we are all together.”

Cunha revealed the ambition Pereira has injected into the side and how the energy throughout the squad has shifted.

“It’s the energy, when someone new comes in, they come with the dream to start to win. They start to manage it better. Then everyone feels they need to show him.

“In the end it was a little bit hard with Gary. He was very good to us and brought out team last season to another level. That happens, the team goes down a little bit. I don't think was only the fault of him, but that can happen. Vitor came in with new energy, with the new dreams, and then everyone’s tried to impress him. These little details then help us on a pitch. You can show everyone the energy changes.”