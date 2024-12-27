Wolves boss Pereira hails "special" Cunha for victory over Man Utd

Wolves manager Vitor Pereira said the energy that got his team a win over Manchester United came directly from the supporters.

The new head coach of the relegation threatened club took great solace from two wins in a matter of days.

Advertisement Advertisement

Matheus Cunha and Hee Chan Hwang got the goals in a 2-0 success over a wounded United side.

Post-game, Pereira stated: “It’s a fantastic feeling because of the spirit of the team. We can see that the players suffer together. They are ready to run, to fight, to compete for each ball, and this is the click for the confidence. I feel that they have confidence to play, to win the duels, this is the most important for me. I feel the energy of the supporters and the atmosphere is special here. I'm very happy inside.”

On goalscorer Cunha: “He's a top player. He's a special player. He can do things that can make the difference in the small details. Of course, we analyse every match, and all the staff try to understand the movements or the spaces that we can explore. We try to not allow them to do it against us. This is football, sometimes it happens, other times no. With this kind of player, the things can happen.

“About leadership, I'm discovering day by day the leaders inside the team. I feel that they are connected. They are in communication. They want to do something and change the things. This is important.”

On the celebrations for the second goal: “Doyle is a special player with a special character. He is a team player who wants to help every time, it doesn't matter if it’s five or 10 minutes or 90 minutes, he’s the same person every time, with a great energy, the true energy that we need in this team. That's why this feeling at the end of the game, you feel the energy together.”