Tribal Football
Most Read
Mudryk handed Chelsea boost for Europa Conference League
Vinicius Junior REJECTS new contract offer from Real Madrid
REVEALED: Story behind Ramos' Monterrey number explained
Atletico Madrid media team take pre-derby dig at Real Madrid

Blackburn defender Batth: Wolves a great club with a great academy

Paul Vegas
Blackburn defender Batth: Wolves a great club with a great academy
Blackburn defender Batth: Wolves a great club with a great academyAction Plus
Blackburn Rovers defender Danny Batth is excited facing former club Wolves in the FA Cup today.

Batth made over 200 appearences for Wolves and captained their promotion-winning season to the Premier League in 2017-18.

Advertisement
Advertisement

I’m excited for the game as I’ve not had the opportunity to play against Wolves since I left (in 2019),” said Batth.

“I’m looking forward to it and it’s the FA Cup, so we’ll embrace it.

“Wolves was home. I came all the way through the academy and I was fortunate to play for the first team, captain the first team and go on to see some success."

The 34 year-old also said: “The academy there has been excellent over the years and there have been so many players to have come through to play in the first team.

“It’s harder to get players through now they’re in the Premier League, but it’s something they’re still working hard with, which I saw when I was there in the summer.

“It was and is a great club to be part of. I gave everything for the team when I was playing and still keep in touch with the people there.”

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueBatth DannyWolvesBlackburnChampionship
Related Articles
Mowbray says Armstrong is "razor sharp" in first training session with West Brom
Wolves manager Pereira happy with transfers ahead of FA Cup clash with Blackburn
DONE DEAL: Southampton striker Armstrong joins West Brom on loan