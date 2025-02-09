Blackburn defender Batth: Wolves a great club with a great academy

Blackburn Rovers defender Danny Batth is excited facing former club Wolves in the FA Cup today.

Batth made over 200 appearences for Wolves and captained their promotion-winning season to the Premier League in 2017-18.

I’m excited for the game as I’ve not had the opportunity to play against Wolves since I left (in 2019),” said Batth.

“I’m looking forward to it and it’s the FA Cup, so we’ll embrace it.

“Wolves was home. I came all the way through the academy and I was fortunate to play for the first team, captain the first team and go on to see some success."

The 34 year-old also said: “The academy there has been excellent over the years and there have been so many players to have come through to play in the first team.

“It’s harder to get players through now they’re in the Premier League, but it’s something they’re still working hard with, which I saw when I was there in the summer.

“It was and is a great club to be part of. I gave everything for the team when I was playing and still keep in touch with the people there.”