Cucurella unlocks Man Utd as Chelsea's top-five chase gathers steam

Marc Cucurella’s header earned Chelsea an edgy 1-0 win over Manchester United to boost their UEFA Champions League qualification hopes, extending their unbeaten home Premier League (PL) record in 2025 to 10 games (W8, D2).

Ruben Amorim laid down the gauntlet by naming a surprisingly strong side just five days before the UEFA Europa League final, challenging his players to prove their readiness for Wednesday’s season-defining match in Bilbao.

Advertisement Advertisement

They were almost undone in the opening exchanges, when Noni Madueke shinned a close-range attempt over the bar after being picked out by Cole Palmer.

That was the anomaly in an otherwise confident start by the Red Devils, who thought they had struck first when Harry Maguire clinically converted a brilliant sliding finish from an excellent Bruno Fernandes delivery.

However, Chelsea’s blushes were spared when a marginal VAR offside review went in their favour. Down the other end, Reece James unleashed a superb long-range right-footed effort which came back off the post, before Cole Palmer was denied by André Onana in a strong end to the half for Chelsea.

The hosts’ need for all three points here was hastened by a 2-0 win for top-five rivals Aston Villa over Tottenham earlier in the evening.

Former Blues midfielder Mason Mount looked to turn that quest into even more of an uphill challenge, but could only skew his effort wide following Amad Diallo’s promising run and cross on the right.

United carried a considerable threat on the counterattack, and Fernandes’ anguish was clear to see after rifling a speculative strike over the bar following some fine link-up play between Mount and Amad.

Chelsea thought they had a lifeline when referee Chris Kavanagh pointed to the spot following a collision between Onana and Tyrique George, but VAR intervened and the decision was overturned.

Yet Stamford Bridge erupted into a cacophony of noise when Cucurella powered home a fine header past Onana after an excellent turn and cross by James, as a palpable sense of relief cascaded around the stands.

It should have been 2-0 just moments later after Palmer’s pass sliced through United’s defence, but Madueke horribly sliced his shot wide of the target.

Amad was one of the key protagonists going forward for Amorim’s men, and his attempt was well saved by Robert Sánchez at the near post in the visitors’ search for an equaliser.

Ultimately, Enzo Marseca’s side held on for a slender win to move up into fourth, while the Red Devils are now enduring their longest winless run in PL history, having failed to win any of their eight previous league outings.

All will be forgotten though if victory is achieved at San Mamés on Wednesday, otherwise this will be a season of complete humiliation for Amorim’s men.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Reece James (Chelsea)

Key stats from the match Opta by StatsPerform

Catch up on the match here.