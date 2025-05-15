Maresca admits Jackson "mistake"; insists Chelsea won't take Man Utd lightly

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca says he's happy with their position ahead of Friday night's clash with Manchester United.

Sitting in fifth place, Maresca recognised this morning that victories in their final two Premier League games will see the Blues secure Champions League qualification.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, "Absolutely. At the start of the season, if someone said we need to win the last two games to reach the Champions League, we would be happy. The first five or six months, we were second and third, so even better. We will try to finish well.

"Since day one, I said that the club told me in two years we want to play Champions League. But when you are in the top four all season, it's natural the target changes.

"What changed is that because we were there all season, the target automatically becomes top four/five. I think we have had a good season that will become a very good season if we can finish top five and win the Conference League.

Asked about facing a struggling United team, Maresca insisted: "I'm focused on us. It's already difficult to judge when you are inside, so imagine when you are not. We try to do our best here. It's something they have to look at.

"In my personal opinion, it's not if it's a good time to face them or not. It's just about us. I think the team is in a good moment. In the last 10 Premier League games, we have 20 points. Two points per game is a good average to reach a Champions League spot."

Nico knows there's been a mistake

Meanwhile, Maresca was also asked about last week's setback at Newcastle United. Chelsea were beaten in the top four showdown, with Nicolas Jackson seeing red.

On his striker, Maresca said: "I think Nico is intelligent enough to recognise there has been a mistake.

"I think against Newcastle, it was our first red card of the season. We try to be intense and aggressive, I don't know, to be honest. It's a good question and one we need to analyse in the summer to see if we can do anything better."

Discussing Jackson's situation, the manager continued: "For me, it's not about the age. No matter the age, you make a mistake it is okay because we all make mistakes.

"If you make the mistake again, then it is probably not the best. During the summer, we need to see and review things.

"We need to see the yellow cards we can avoid next season. It's normal that after a red card, the light is on Nico but overall it is something that is not about Newcastle or the first game of the season, it is something you need to avoid if you can avoid."

Shift in tactics

Maresca admits Jackson's suspension has created a problem after confirming Christopher Nkunku is also out injured.

The Italian says young centre-forward Marc Guiu is another who cannot be considered tomorrow: "We are working on that. Unfortunately we don't have many options. Marc Guiu is still injured.

"It depends on the game plan. Against a line of five, I prefer a real No.9 because we want to attack in behind. I like a false nine against four because we can link a bit more. We need to find a different solution."

Insisting on the positives from last week's defeat, Maresca added, "I think in the second-half, we were even more brave. The team has always been brave, sometimes because of the other team you can do that and sometimes not.

"The spirit, togetherness and the effort we showed in the second-half was fantastic and that is something, 100%, we need in the next two games."