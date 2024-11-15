Cucurella on Chelsea's start to the campaign: We deserve to stay in the top four

Chelsea can be proud of the performances and results they have put up so far this season.

That is the view of defender Marc Cucurella, who talked up his team during this international break.

Cucurella, a Euro winner in the summer, believes they can fight for a top foru spot and maybe even push up into the title race.

"We finish now in the top four before the international break, so I think we are starting to do things well," Cucurella explained to Chelsea's media team.

"It's early and we still have a lot of games to play, but we need to be proud of the job we've been doing and keep working hard because the league is long and we want to stay at the top.

"We started a new project with a new manager and new ideas only a few months ago, so we need to be proud of the performance. We need to keep going at this level.

"If we play hard and train hard, I think we can do good things this season. We have top players and a top young squad with a lot of ambition.

"For sure it's early, so we have a lot of things to improve. Going into the international break third signifies that we are doing things well but we cannot relax. We need to keep working and be ambitious. We have the talent but we need to show on the pitch every week that we deserve to stay in the top four.”