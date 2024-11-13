Chelsea wing-back Cucurella: Why Maresca a top manager

Chelsea wing-back Marc Cucurella is enjoying his football under manager Enzo Maresca.

Cucurella is now regarded as a leader inside Maresca's dressing room.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told the club's website: "He’s a top manager. He’s bringing new ideas, every day he tries to teach us and we want to learn. We have a lot of different things to improve, but I think it is part of the project and there is a long way to go.

"We need to keep focusing on everything. The manager has brought some new ideas for sure but it’s early, we have not been together for a long time, so we need to keep going. Every day is a new opportunity to learn and to help the team.

"It’s a little too soon to have everything perfect, but we have learned some things. We try to improve and we have a top squad with many young players. We are in a good way, we need to keep working hard and to be proud of what we have been doing."

Cucurella also said of his leadership role: "I’m very happy. I try to help the team, put everything on the pitch and then see. This was an important game for us, for our fans. We tried to do our best and we have a top team.

"We have a big squad with top players, so one day you need to play the game, and other times you need to rest and stay on the bench. I try to do my best as always and then the manager will decide.

"The most important thing is the team. We want to win and everyone wants to do his job, so we try to help the team. We would all prefer the three points to Man of the Match. It’s part of the game. We just need to keep going and believe in ourselves."