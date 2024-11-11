Chelsea pair Neto, Cucurella satisfied with Arsenal draw

Chelsea pair Pedro Neto and Marc Cucurella says they can be happy after Sunday's 1-1 draw with Arsenal.

Gabriel Martinelli gave Arsenal the lead on the hour mark, but Neto found an equaliser ten minutes later.

Neto later said, "We wanted to win, but we knew we had hard work in front of us because they are a good team. We came to win, so we're not as happy as we wanted to be, but we didn't want to lose and it's a good point against a good team.

"We read the game well. We had moments we could have been better but we've done a good job and we want to keep improving at this level.

"I am really happy to help the team. This is a group that works really hard each day. I work every day to improve, I'm trying to improve and go to my best level."

Cucurella also stated, "It was a tough game. They've played together with the same ideas for a long time but we played well. We need to keep going in this way, we are doing well. We need to stay in this way and push more.

"Bukayo Saka is a top player. We've played a lot of times against each other, there is huge respect there. It is a good battle and hopefully we can have more. I try to not give him space and always be close to him. We knew he is a special talent and do my work and help my team. I tried to show the best of me."