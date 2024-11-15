Man Utd coach Georgson speaks about his special role under Amorim

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Manchester United coach Andreas Georgson has spoken about his role at the club.

The first team coach joined when Erik ten Hag was still in charge at the start of the season, arriving from Lillestrom.

However, Ruben Amorim has now come in as head coach and brought his own staff.

“I am responsible for fixed situations, individual development and drive the work with our identity as a team together with the head coach,” stated, per The Mail, who also state that he is going to stay on under Amorim.

“The job was perfect, but the timing was bad.

“My first special competence is set pieces and throw-ins and that is also what we have prioritised during the first period. That's where I have a unique knowledge bank and a unique method, which has worked in all clubs.

“Over time, we have also laid the foundations for the individual development programme and our identity as a team, and slowly I have also started those processes, which is very fun.

“Few think it's fun to practice, but everyone knows that a third of goals are scored on set pieces. I have to be clear to the players. 'Less is more' is often true. 

“I'd rather practice fixed situations with full attention for ten minutes than for two hours without commitment, these are details that can statistically decide five table positions up or down.”

