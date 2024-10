Marc Cucurella says he's happy at Chelsea.

The Spain fullback admits he only sees his future at Stamford Bridge.

Advertisement Advertisement

Cucurella told the Daily Mail: "My family is here. It's a top club with good fans."

After a difficult start, in which he was Ben Chilwell's understudy, he has established himself at Stamford Bridge as a first-choice.

"Hopefully I can stay for a long time," he said.