Eintracht Frankfurt set new price for Chelsea, Liverpool target Marmoush

Eintracht Frankfurt have doubled their asking price for Omar Marmoush this season.

SGE rejected an offer of €15m from Nottingham Forest for the Egypt striker last summer, insisting he would only leave for €30m.

However, with Chelsea and Liverpool now making enquiries ahead of the January market, SGE have hiked up Marmoush's price.

The Germans are now insisting the forward will only leave for €60m or more in January, says Sky Deutschland.

Liverpool are exploring 'seriously' the idea of prising Marmoush away from Eintracht Frankfurt during the winter market.