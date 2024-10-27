Eintracht Frankfurt set new price for Chelsea, Liverpool target Marmoush

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Eintracht Frankfurt have doubled their asking price for Omar Marmoush this season.

SGE rejected an offer of €15m from Nottingham Forest for the Egypt striker last summer, insisting he would only leave for €30m.

However, with Chelsea and Liverpool now making enquiries ahead of the January market, SGE have hiked up Marmoush's price.

The Germans are now insisting the forward will only leave for €60m or more in January, says Sky Deutschland.

Liverpool are exploring 'seriously' the idea of prising Marmoush away from Eintracht Frankfurt during the winter market.

