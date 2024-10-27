Chelsea rival Liverpool interest for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Marmoush

Chelsea have joined Liverpool's interest in Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush.

The Egypt international has been scouted extensively by Liverpool and emerging as a January target for the Reds.

The Sun says German media sources state Chelsea are also tracking Marmoush with a view to bringing him to England.

For their part, while reluctant to sell, Eintracht Frankfurt will part with the prolific forward at a starting price of £50m.

Cairo-born Marmoush, 25, has nine goals and four assists in just seven Bundesliga appearances this season.