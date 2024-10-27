Tribal Football
Most Read
Scaroni admits AC Milan anger over Bologna clash postponement
UNCOVERED: The crazy buyout clause in Haaland's Man City contract
Guardiola leaning towards Man City departure: Club understands my reasons...
Chelsea signing Estevao: My big Neymar dream

Chelsea rival Liverpool interest for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Marmoush

Paul Vegas
Chelsea rival Liverpool interest for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Marmoush
Chelsea rival Liverpool interest for Eintracht Frankfurt striker MarmoushAction Plus
Chelsea have joined Liverpool's interest in Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush.

The Egypt international has been scouted extensively by Liverpool and emerging as a January target for the Reds.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Sun says German media sources state Chelsea are also tracking Marmoush with a view to bringing him to England.

For their part, while reluctant to sell, Eintracht Frankfurt will part with the prolific forward at a starting price of £50m.

Cairo-born Marmoush, 25, has nine goals and four assists in just seven Bundesliga appearances this season.

 

Mentions
BundesligaPremier LeagueMarmoush OmarLiverpoolChelseaEintracht FrankfurtFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Liverpool make contact for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Marmoush
Real Madrid target Acheampong FROZEN OUT by Chelsea chiefs
Liverpool, Arsenal named as price for Galatasaray winger Yilmaz discussed