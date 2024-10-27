Cucurella: Chelsea fans know how hard I work

Chelsea fullback Marc Cucurella says there's no great secret behind his form this season.

Cucurella says his improvement has come from sheer hard work.

"I’ve tried to work on me," explained Cucurella to Chelsea's website. "I know I can do better and I try to do my best for the team. I always give everything on the pitch for the team to try to win, and I think the fans started to see this kind of effort, so I’m really happy.

"I haven’t changed anything special but I try to understand everything a little bit better. I try to work on myself, on my confidence. It’s part of football as well, if you feel confident and you believe in yourself it’s much easier.

"I think it’s the most difficult part of football because you play bad you feel like you are the worst player and if you play good you feel you are the best. But you need to stay in the middle, focus on what you can improve and try to build on this – and always push yourself.

"If you play for Chelsea it’s because you have some good qualities. In every career you have better moments and worse moments, the important thing is not to stop working and believe in yourself."