Chelsea boss Maresca: Palmer must adjust to man-marking

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca says Cole Palmer must get used to being man-marked by the opposition.

Palmer is finding himself shadowed closer in games this season.

Ahead of their clash with Newcastle today, Maresca said: "We use the weapon of the other team that if they want to man-mark Cole then we probably need to find another solution.

"But also the next step forward for Cole is to get used to playing with that situation.

"He has to learn and you can see sometimes he gets frustrated because it is not easy being man-marked for 90 to 95 minutes but all of the players at that level get used to being marked man-to-man."