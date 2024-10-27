Tribal Football
Most Read
Scaroni admits AC Milan anger over Bologna clash postponement
UNCOVERED: The crazy buyout clause in Haaland's Man City contract
Guardiola leaning towards Man City departure: Club understands my reasons...
Chelsea signing Estevao: My big Neymar dream

Chelsea boss Maresca: Palmer must adjust to man-marking

Paul Vegas
Chelsea boss Maresca: Palmer must adjust to man-marking
Chelsea boss Maresca: Palmer must adjust to man-markingPaul Vegas
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca says Cole Palmer must get used to being man-marked by the opposition.

Palmer is finding himself shadowed closer in games this season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ahead of their clash with Newcastle today, Maresca said: "We use the weapon of the other team that if they want to man-mark Cole then we probably need to find another solution.

"But also the next step forward for Cole is to get used to playing with that situation.

"He has to learn and you can see sometimes he gets frustrated because it is not easy being man-marked for 90 to 95 minutes but all of the players at that level get used to being marked man-to-man."

Mentions
Premier LeaguePalmer ColeChelsea
Related Articles
Palmer says Maresca's tactical shift allows him to create and score more goals for Chelsea
Chelsea midfielder Palmer: I can win Ballon d'Or
Chelsea boss Maresca: I am a student of Liverpool