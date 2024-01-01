Cucurella agent addresses Chelsea exit talk

Marc Cucurella’s agent Aleix Pique has clarified his client’s future after Euro 2024.

The left-sided defender was struggling at Chelsea when he first arrived from Brighton.

However, he has since become a mainstay in the team and has shone for Spain at Euro 2024 as well.

Pique is part of EMG Mundial Sports Media and spoke to Cadena SER on Wednesday.

He stated on his client: “Cucurella is very comfortable and happy at Chelsea and in London.

“His idea is to stay at the club. Under normal circumstances, he will continue there.”