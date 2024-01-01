Tribal Football
Cucurella: Nico should choose Chelsea over Barcelona!
Chelsea fullback Marc Cucurella would welcome Spain teammate Nico Williams to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are among suitors for the Athletic Bilbao star, with Cucurella conceding Barcelona are also keen.

And Cucurella said at his Euros presser: “He would be a great signing (for Barcelona), but it all depends on what he wants. I’ve been telling him to sign for Chelsea…. In the end everything depends on him, he is very young, with a lot of experience. I think he will be a great player. 

Cucurella also discussed Barca whiz Lamine Yamal.

“It’s amazing with his age, how he moves, the decisions he makes… The best thing about him is that it never repeats the same play, he’s unpredictable. For me and for any defence, it is very difficult to stop him."

