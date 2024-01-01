Getafe president Torres: Cucurella should be a Real Madrid player

Getafe president Angel Torres has spoken about their former left-back Marc Cucurella.

The Spaniard left Getafe for England, signing for Brighton and then moving on to Chelsea.

Cucurella did not have the best of starts at Chelsea, but is now a regular and is shining at Euro 2024 with Spain.

Torres stated this week: “I’m not surprised by the good Euros that Cucurella is doing.

“I offered him to Real Madrid when I was here and it was close to being done."

Cucurella is being linked with a move to Spain this summer, with Real Madrid, Barcelona, and other clubs circling.