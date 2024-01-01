Tribal Football
Most Read
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Getafe president Torres: Cucurella should be a Real Madrid player

Getafe president Torres: Cucurella should be a Real Madrid player
Getafe president Torres: Cucurella should be a Real Madrid player
Getafe president Torres: Cucurella should be a Real Madrid playerLaLiga
Getafe president Angel Torres has spoken about their former left-back Marc Cucurella.

The Spaniard left Getafe for England, signing for Brighton and then moving on to Chelsea.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Cucurella did not have the best of starts at Chelsea, but is now a regular and is shining at Euro 2024 with Spain.

Torres stated this week: “I’m not surprised by the good Euros that Cucurella is doing.

“I offered him to Real Madrid when I was here and it was close to being done."

Cucurella is being linked with a move to Spain this summer, with Real Madrid, Barcelona, and other clubs circling.

Mentions
EuroCucurella MarcGetafeReal MadridChelseaLaLigaPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Chelsea fullback Cucurella quizzed about Barcelona return rumours
Real Madrid keep alive return option for Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa
Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams makes clear stand on transfer talk