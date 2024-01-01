Cucurella admits being happier with Spain than Chelsea

Marc Cucurella admits he's happier with Spain than at Chelsea.

The fullback says the atmosphere remains tense due to the bloated squad numbers.

Cucurella said: "It is true that it is difficult, here (with Spain) everything is much easier to generate a good atmosphere.

"At Chelsea I try, but it is a time of change in which many players leave, and others come. I try to give my best.

"One of the keys to success in the Euro was the good group we had.

"In these tournaments you are together all day, we have to put up with each other and if we hadn't gotten along, it would have been complicated.

"I try there, it comes naturally to me to create a good environment."