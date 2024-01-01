Chelsea fullback Cucurella responds to German boos

Spain defender Marc Cucurella has responded to boos from the crowd at Euro 2024.

The left-sided flier, who plays for Chelsea at club level, is not well liked in Germany.

Advertisement Advertisement

Cucurella was the subject of fan ire at the Allianz Arena, when his team beat France 2-1 in the semi final, due to a controversial hand ball that went in his favor in Spain’s quarter final win over Germany.

Cucurella told Cadena Cope: “These are things that happen, I'm not to blame for anything.

“I don't know what they were trying to achieve with that, but that's the way it is.

“The most important thing is that we're in the final, and that's it.”