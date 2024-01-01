Chelsea fullback Cucurella: Pochettino sacking shocked us all

Chelsea fullback Marc Cucurella admits Mauricio Pochettino's sacking was a "shock".

Cucurella felt they were finding moment as a team and club before the Argentine's dismissal.

Advertisement Advertisement

Pochettino has since been replaced by Enzo Maresca and Cucurella told the Athletic: "(Pochettino) arrived at a club full of new players, and young ones. I think we signed 14 and sold another 14. But we are human beings and a football team does not click from one day to the next. A lot of work needs to be put in.

"In the best moment we were in, we ended up with six wins in a row and if there had been three more games we would have won them. But he was sacked. It was a shock, an impact for everyone.

"Mainly because of the momentum. In the end, this stuff is not on us, the players. The owners took that decision.

"From my side, I’m thankful to Pochettino. In pre-season it was complicated. But little by little we understood each other, not just with the manager but with the backroom staff, too. We talked things through, I understood what I needed to do and our relationship in the end was great."