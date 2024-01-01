Crystal Palace strip Johnstone of shirt number

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone has been stripped of his no.1 shirt this week.

The veteran had the shirt number last season and was expected to retain it for this term.However, The Mail states that Palace have given the no.1 shirt to their starting keeper Dean Henderson.

The decision is likely to push Johnstone closer to an exit from the club before the transfer window closes.

Palace would be happy for him to move along, as it would free up wages to spend on new signings.

Johnstone, who was first choice for most of last season, was informed of the news on Monday.