Crystal Palace striker Mateta makes appeal to Deschamps

Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta is hopeful of a first France call.

Mateta was the key man in France's run to the silver medal in this summer's Paris Olympics.

And he has had a good start to the season, with 2 goals in 5 Premier League games.

Speaking to Téléfoot, the Frenchman spoke about his France dreams: "I hope (that  Olympics coach Thierry Henry spoke to France coach Didier Deschamps about him).

"It's always been in my head. It's a childhood dream. It's the jersey I want to wear."

