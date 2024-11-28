Crystal Palace set to bid for Millwall star Esse this January in huge move

Millwall teenager Romain Esse is set to be the subject of a transfer tug-of-war in the winter.

The 19-year-old is being monitored by a host of Premier League clubs this season.

Per The Mail, Crystal Palace are among the teams chasing after his signature.

The England Under-20 international is available for around £12M, as there is a release clause in his contract.

Aside from the Premier League, there is also interest from German Bundesliga clubs in Esse.

