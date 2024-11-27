Chelsea close to completing deal for Eboue who could follow in his father's footsteps

Chelsea are said to be closing in on a deal for talented youngster Mathis Eboue.

The Blues are serious about signing the 15-year-old son of former Arsenal star Emmanuel Eboue.

The former right-back may soon be a proud dad as his son joins a top Premier League club.

He is presently at Watford, who would be owed compensation if he joins the Blues, per Express.

Chelsea have not been afraid to go big in their bid to sign young players over the past couple of years.

They paid a decent sum to Brighton for both left-back Zak Sturge and striker Shim Mheuka, who are with the youth team now.