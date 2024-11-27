Neither party happy with Bowler's loan at Preston from Forest this season

Nottingham Forest loanee Josh Bowler is facing a critical few weeks in his season.

The winger is at Preston North End in the Championship for the season, but has not been playing as often as imagined.

The minnows also have a buy option in the deal, with means Forest do not necessarily see Bowler as a long-term first teamer.

Per Lancashire Post, neither party is happy with the loan and may call it quits in January.

Forest would then have to work on finding a new club for Bowler, who wants to play regularly.

The source added: “If the current trend continues, then there are serious questions to be asked as to whether anyone is actually benefitting here. There is very little point having a loan player in the building, not playing football and contributing to the team. Quite simply, nobody wins.”