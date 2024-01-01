Palace set their fee for Guehi

Crystal Palace are set to demand a fee of around over £65 million for Marc Guehi.

The England international, who is at Euro 2024 and started against Serbia in a 1-0 win, is wanted by several top clubs.

Per The Telegraph, Palace are not eager to lose Guehi, but will not stand in his way either.

Provided they get an offer that matches their asking price, he can leave the club.

Guehi has been linked to the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham, and Chelsea.

Palace do hope that if a team cannot stump up a huge fee, Guehi will remain for one more season.