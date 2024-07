Crystal Palace midfielder Gibbard signs pro terms

Crystal Palace midfielder Joe Gibbard has signed pro terms.

The 18 year-old has been a Palace player since the U10s.

Gibbard was a regular with the U18s last season and also made a debut with the U21s.

He said upon signing his new deal: “It’s a very nice feeling, I’ve worked very hard for it and it’s just a dream come true.”

Gibbard fought back from injury to become a regular in the second-half of last season.