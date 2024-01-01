Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Guehi ready to leave Palace

Guehi ready to leave Palace
Guehi ready to leave Palace
Guehi ready to leave PalaceAction Plus
England and Crystal Palace centre half Marc Guehi could be on the move this summer.

The defender has enjoyed an outstanding Euro 2024 with his nation and may start their semi final against Netherlands.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Guehi, who missed the quarter final win over Switzerland due to suspension, is set to reject the offer of a new contract at Palace.

Per The Sun, Palace are not eager to sell but are aware of their financial realities.

The London club have already sold Michael Olise to Bayern Munich, while Eberechi Eze has a £60 million release clause.

Guehi does not have such a clause, but is wanted by top clubs including Manchester United.

Mentions
Guehi MarcCrystal PalacePremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Real Madrid rival Prem interest for Palace defender Guehi
Gordon talks up Guehi for Newcastle move
Palace set their fee for Guehi