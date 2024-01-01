Guehi ready to leave Palace

England and Crystal Palace centre half Marc Guehi could be on the move this summer.

The defender has enjoyed an outstanding Euro 2024 with his nation and may start their semi final against Netherlands.

Guehi, who missed the quarter final win over Switzerland due to suspension, is set to reject the offer of a new contract at Palace.

Per The Sun, Palace are not eager to sell but are aware of their financial realities.

The London club have already sold Michael Olise to Bayern Munich, while Eberechi Eze has a £60 million release clause.

Guehi does not have such a clause, but is wanted by top clubs including Manchester United.