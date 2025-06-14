Crystal Palace medical for PSV keeper Benitez

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Crystal Palace are wrapping up a deal for PSV Eindhoven goalkeeper Walter Benitez.

The Athletic says Benitez is now in London and was scheduled to undergo a Palace medical on Friday.

The goalkeeper's contract at PSV is running down this month and he has rejected an offer to renew.

Instead, Benitez is set to sign with FA Cup winners Palace.

He will arrive as cover for senior No1 Dean Henderson, with Matt Turner on the brink of an €8m move to Olympique MarseilleOwen Goodman will also leave on-loan as talks kickoff with Huddersfield.

Benitez produced a 100 per cent appearances record for champions PSV last season.

