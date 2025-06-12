Burnley battle to keep Egan-Riley as Marseille, West Ham circle

Promoted Burnley face a battle to keep hold of CJ Egan-Riley.

The defender is being chased by clubs across Europe after helping the Clarets win promotion to the Premier League last season.

A former Manchester City academy player, Egan-Riley is attracting major interest from Olympique Marseille, says Foot Mercato.

Marseille see Egan-Riley as a potential replacement for Leonardo Balerdi.

Along with OM, the defender's progress has also brought him to the attention of West Ham and Chelsea's French partners, Strasbourg.