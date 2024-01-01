Tottenham go for Palace star Eze

Tottenham are moving for Crystal Palace attacker Ebere Eze.

Eze's contract carries a £60m buyout clause and he could be on move after the Euros.

The midfielder is interesting several Premier League rivals, including Liverpool and Arsenal.

But CBS Sport's Ben Jacobs state Spurs are leading the race for Eze's signature.

Last season, the attacking midfielder accounted for eleven goals and four assists in 27 games, including 24 starts, in the Premier League.

Now 26, Eze feels ready to move to a bigger stage.