Sporting CP winger Edwards wanted by Crystal Palace

Sporting CP winger Marcus Edwards may yet move to the Premier League this summer.

The 25-year-old attacker is one of the hottest properties at present, with Crystal Palace and other teams vying for his signature.

Per Record in Portugal, translated via Sport Witness, Palace have put in a bid of €15 million this week.

However, the offer is thought to be short of how the Portuguese giants value Edwards.

The two parties will have to negotiate extensively, as they are far apart on valuation at present.

Edwards does want to make the move, having scored four Primeira Liga goals last term.

