Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Chelsea face swap dilemma for Palace ace Olise

Chelsea face swap dilemma for Palace ace Olise
Chelsea face swap dilemma for Palace ace Olise
Chelsea face swap dilemma for Palace ace OliseAction Plus
Chelsea’s pursuit of Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise appears to be ongoing.

The Premier League giants are hoping to secure the signature of the Frenchman.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, Palace are not making it easy for the Blues to get any deal done at present.

Per The Sun, Chelsea are ready to put up Trevoh Chalobah or Noni Madueke in the deal.

The homegrown stars are not thought to be eager to leave the club permanently.

However, Palace may be able to tempt them with regular football and the fact they would get to remain in London.

Mentions
Premier LeagueOlise MichaelChalobah TrevohMadueke NoniChelseaCrystal PalaceFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Chelsea willing to put players on table in talks for Crystal Palace whiz Olise
Chelsea make firm move for Palace ace Olise
Man Utd move to outbid Chelsea in Olise battle