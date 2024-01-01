Chelsea face swap dilemma for Palace ace Olise

Chelsea’s pursuit of Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise appears to be ongoing.

The Premier League giants are hoping to secure the signature of the Frenchman.

However, Palace are not making it easy for the Blues to get any deal done at present.

Per The Sun, Chelsea are ready to put up Trevoh Chalobah or Noni Madueke in the deal.

The homegrown stars are not thought to be eager to leave the club permanently.

However, Palace may be able to tempt them with regular football and the fact they would get to remain in London.