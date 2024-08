BANNED! Chalobah blocked from using Chelsea training facilities

Chelsea have BANNED Trevoh Chalobah from using the first team's training facilities.

Chelsea have transfer-listed the defender and encouraged him to find himself a new club.

The Sun says Chalobah, along with Armando Broja and Romelu Lukaku, are now training with the development squad.

Chalobah, 25, has been a Chelsea player since he was eight years of age.

Crystal Palace and Aston Villa are interested in the young defender this month.