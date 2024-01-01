Al Qadsiah signing Aubameyang: I'm here to help SPL grow further

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is delighted with his move to Al Qadsiah.

The former Arsenal and Chelsea striker left Olympique Marseille this week for the Saudi Pro League club.

Al Qadsiah splashed out €9m to sign the Gabon star.

Aubameyang said at his presentation: "I'm really happy to be here, very excited too. I am very impatient to meet the staff, the team, the players, this beautiful country too.

"I think we can do even better than last year, and continue the progress already seen. The goal is to be even more competitive and to increase the level.

"I want to continue what I have always done in my career, and my life, score goals. I want to bring my experience to the team and my teammates. I will try to bring my goals and my showman side. I have always been like this. Everyone knows that, I think."