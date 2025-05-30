Crystal Palace chairman Parish tribute to departing Schlupp

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has paid tribute to Jeffrey Schlupp.

The 32 year-old winger is leaving Palace this summer and was awarded this season’s Chairman’s Award for Outstanding Contribution.

Parish said: “Jeffrey is somebody who has contributed massively to the club – and not only has he been outstanding for the club, he’s also been a fantastic friend.

“He is everything that is Crystal Palace.

"He comes in and he works tirelessly every day, sets the right mentality and has the right attitude. He deserves to be recognised with the Chairman’s Award for Outstanding Contribution.”