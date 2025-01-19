Crystal Palace boss Glasner delighted getting Esse deal over line

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner is delighted with their deal for Millwall winger Romain Esse.

Esse signed for Palace ahead of Saturday's win at West Ham.

Advertisement Advertisement

“I’m delighted that Romain joins us and can now train with us,” said Glasner.

“He will be a typical Crystal Palace signing — a young player from the Championship that we will help in his development. This is what we will do with Romain.

“We are convinced of his skills. Left foot, good first touch, understanding of the game and finding spaces. Then we will work with him and support him to improve. It gives us one more option in attack.”

Glasner also quipped: “We said, ‘Who is living closest to the training ground? Then we will sign him.’ It was Romain, because he can walk over — it’s just a three-minute walk. It’s sustainability. He doesn’t need a car. He can walk tomorrow.

“We analyse our games and then ask which profile we could add to the team that we don’t (already) have.

“I think his numbers are not extraordinary in the Championship. But he’s 19.

“The second part is that he’s a great character. Dougie knows him very, very well. I also had a talk with him. He’s listening and he wants to improve and learn. Having great skills and having this character is what we want.

“To be a little bit critical, it took a little bit too long to get the signing done. But it’s better in the middle of the transfer window than at the end.”