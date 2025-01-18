Tribal Football
Chelsea boss Maresca defends Chalobah recall

Paul Vegas
Chelsea boss Maresca defends Chalobah recall
Action Plus
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has defended the recall of Trevoh Chalobah from his loan with Crystal Palace.

Maresca insists it was not an error to send the defender to Selhurst Park in August.

"The Trevoh situation for me is quite clear," the Chelsea boss said.

"We have Axel (Disasi) there, we have Tosin Adarabioyo there, we have Wes Fofana who in these two weeks has worked very good and is finally back, we have some very young profiles like Josh Acheampong who is doing fantastic.

"It's a sad decision but we have to take the decision."

He added: "The reason why he left at the beginning of the season, it was more to do with these kinds of problems, financial, these kinds of things.

"It was not only a technical decision. We are sure he can help us now." 

