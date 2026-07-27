Crystal Palace agree personal terms with Brest’s Le Guen

Crystal Palace have reportedly agreed personal terms with Brest defender Raphael Le Guen as they step up their efforts to strengthen their defence ahead of the new season.

The 19-year-old has emerged as a potential replacement for Maxence Lacroix, who is expected to complete a move to Premier League rivals Chelsea for around €60m.

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A product of the Brest academy, Le Guen made his professional debut last summer, coming on as a substitute during a 3-1 defeat away to Lens.

He later featured against Auxerre before earning his first senior start against Paris FC in April.

According to L’Equipe, Le Guen impressed in that outing and subsequently established himself as a regular starter, featuring against Paris Saint-Germain and Strasbourg.

Despite having only six professional appearances, the teenager has reportedly done enough to convince Palace of his potential.