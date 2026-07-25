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Crystal Palace make bid for potential Lacroix replacement Matsima

Crystal Palace make bid for potential Lacroix replacement Matsima
Crystal Palace make bid for potential Lacroix replacement MatsimaČTK / imago sportfotodienst / dts Nachrichtenagentur

Crystal Palace have reportedly made an offer for Augsburg’s Chrislain Matsima as they step up their search for Maxence Lacroix's replacement.

Lacroix, 26, is set to swap Selhurst Park for Stamford Bridge in a deal worth a reported £52 million, with an announcement expected imminently.

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According to Sky Germany, Palace have already settled in the France international’s replacement and have made a £21.5 million offer for Augsburg’s Matsima.

The 24-year-old, also a Frenchman, is said to be keen on moving to the Premier League side and has already agreed personal terms.

Matsima is now hopeful that a resolution between the two clubs can be found quickly so he’ll be playing in London soon.

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Premier LeagueChrislain MatsimaMaxence LacroixCrystal PalaceAugsburgBundesligaFootball transfers