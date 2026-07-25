Lacroix, 26, is set to swap Selhurst Park for Stamford Bridge in a deal worth a reported £52 million, with an announcement expected imminently.
Advertisement
Advertisement
According to Sky Germany, Palace have already settled in the France international’s replacement and have made a £21.5 million offer for Augsburg’s Matsima.
The 24-year-old, also a Frenchman, is said to be keen on moving to the Premier League side and has already agreed personal terms.
Matsima is now hopeful that a resolution between the two clubs can be found quickly so he’ll be playing in London soon.