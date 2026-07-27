Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Cameroon vs Malawi: Two underdogs ready to battle it out for WAFCON glory

Inter Milan and Juventus in fast moving talks with John Stones after leaving Man City

Inter Milan and Juventus in fast moving talks with John Stones after leaving Man City
Inter Milan and Juventus in fast moving talks with John Stones after leaving Man CityREUTERS

John Stones has set his sights on the Serie A after leaving Manchester City this summer.

At 32, Stones, who represented England at the World Cup, is available without a transfer fee after he departed City this summer at the end of his contract. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Stones made 295 appearances for City after joining from Everton for £47.5m in 2016 and has won every trophy possible with the side who were managed by the legendary manager Pep Guardiola. 

The veteran defender helped the club win six Premier League titles, the Champions League, two FA Cups, five League Cups, three Community Shields, the Club World Cup and the Uefa Super Cup. 

Now, as per Fabrizio Romano, Stones is set to decide between Italian giants Juventus and Inter Milan who are close to agreeing terms with him this week. 

“Understand Inter are set to discuss a two year deal with John Stones as a free agent, talks ongoing. 

“Juventus also approached his camp over the weekend. 

“Decision up to the English CB who also has proposals in Premier League.” 

Chelsea, who were close to bringing Stones in, look set to land Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace which is a huge boost for both Italian clubs who are now in a two horse race for the defender. 

Stones only managed 18 appearances across all competitions this past season due to a persistent injury, something Inter and Juventus may still be cautious of as they continue negotiations. 

Mentions
John StonesManchester CityInterJuventusEvertonCrystal PalacePremier LeagueSerie AFootball transfers

Related Articles

Juventus ready to rival Arsenal and Chelsea for free agent John Stones

Juventus considering move for Man Utd's Joshua Zirkzee as Randal Kolo Muani alternative

Aston Villa's Garnacho move offers Everton key Grealish boost