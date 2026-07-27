Alonso teases Chelsea will sign more players as he aims to fight for all competitions

Alonso teasChelsea will sign more players as he aims to fight for all competitions

Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso has spoken on his ambitions heading into the new campaign.

Chelsea are close to officially announcing the £52M signing of centre-back Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace who will follow Morgan Rogers who made his £117M to West London this summer.

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Geovany Quenda, Marco Palestra and Emmanuel Emegha have also joined the Blues and Alonso lays out a clear transfer plan to turn the club back into title challengers.

After a disappointing, trophyless campaign, Alonso is tasked with rebuilding the side who have not been close to a title challenge for several years.

Chelsea have excellent depth across most positions and as the club start preseason in Australia, Alonso insisted that he did not have a particular number of players in mind at this stage but he does need reinforcements.

"Not too long, not too short. What is the number? I can’t give you that number, but for sure we need to have options because you know that we can be unlucky with injuries, for example, so we need to be prepared for that.

"We can have different circumstances so we can’t be really short either but we need to manage well those minutes.”

Alonso lays out ambitions

Alonso also revealed the club’s ambitions heading into the new season, as he aims to win every competition available in a message that will please fans.

“As well we have two cups so we need to fight for them as hard as for the Premier League this year. And that’s once we get the right balance in terms of qualities, in terms of personalities, in terms of maturity moments.

"Hopefully we are looking for that and that when we are starting the first Premier League game in August, that we say okay, we have what we wanted or as close as we wanted and now we are ready to go.”

Chelsea face Western Sydney Wanderers in a friendly on Tuesday and fans will be keen to see how Alonso's side fair in what is an early glimpse of his tactics.