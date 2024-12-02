Croatian football rocked amid Dalic Qatar rumours

Croatian football has been rocked by news of Zlatko Dalic leaving the national team.

Since 2017, Dalic has been Croatia coach, but according to major Qatari daily Al Raya, that will soon change.

It is being reported Dalic has reached an agreement with the Qatar Football Association about taking charge of the national team.

Dalic's contract with the Croatian Federation runs to 2026.

But it's suggested an agreement is in place with the Qataris and confirmation is due some time Monday.

Dalic has previously coached Al-Hilal, Al-Ain in the Middle East.

