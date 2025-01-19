Tribal Football
Coventry striker Wright watched by Ipswich
Coventry City striker Haji Wright is being watched by Ipswich Town.

The Mirror says Ipswich see Wright as a potential replacement for Liam Delap.

Delap is expected to leave for a bigger club at the end of the season.

And Ipswich are preparing for his departure by considering Wright as his successor.

Wright is set to return to action for Coventry after two months out with an ankle injury. The Sky Blues rate the striker at around £16-20m. 

